*One of the first things people using ride-share will ask the driver is, “Have you ever had any drunk people in your car?” They ask this because of people like Jody Warner — who got so wasted and obnoxious as she was riding home in an Uber last Friday, the driver asked her to get out of his car.

The incident happened in Dallas. Driver Shaun Platt claims Warner, 32, was intoxicated when he picked her up from a bar. He says the woman was adamant that he ignore his GPS and instead, go by her instructions.

When he refused, probably not trusting where her drunk ass would take him, she got belligerent.

“I didn’t know what route she wanted me to take,” he told Inside Edition. “I said, ‘Should I take a left, should I take a right?’ And she became angry and said why couldn’t I follow the (expletive) GPS?”

It went downhill from there and Platt ended up calling the police.

“Ma’am I ended the ride and I asked you politely to step out of the vehicle,” driver Shaun Platt can be heard telling her in a recording of the incident (Scroll down for video 1 of 2).

