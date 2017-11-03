*Yo Gotti has come to the aid of a family struck by tragedy in his hometown of Memphis.

On Saturday (Oct. 28), a 10-year-old boy stabbed himself to death inside of a city apartment after being physically abused by his mother.

Police said Robin McKinzie confessed to whipping her son with an extension cord and chocking him with the wire. Fed up, the 10-year-old then went into the kitchen and stabbed himself, according to police documents.

He died as a result of his injuries.

After hearing about the story, the “I Still Am” rapper has reportedly decided to lend financial assistance to the family. Fox 13 is reporting that Gotti will cover the child’s funeral costs in some capacity, while Robin is currently facing multiple charges of child abuse.