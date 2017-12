A page to spark motivation, find out who’s getting older, and learn more about our history.

EUR MOTIVATIONAL NOTE

Our mistreatment was just not right, and I was tired of it. – Rosa Parks

EUR BIRTHDAYS

Dec. 26: Singer Abdul “Duke” Fakir of The Four Tops is 82.

BLACK HISTORY

Dec. 26, 1908: Jack Johnson becomes first black world heavyweight champion, defeating Tommy Burns.