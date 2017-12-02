*Grammys 2018: For the first time in nearly 20 years, no white males have been nominated for album of the year. Nearly all of the album and record of the year nominees are people of color or women.

This year’s nominees for album of the year are Jay-Z’s “4:44,” “Awaken, My Love!” by Childish Gambino, “DAMN” by Kendrick Lamar, “Melodrama” by Lorde and “24K Magic” by Bruno Mars.

In 1999, the nominees for that category included four female artists: “The Globe Sessions” by Sheryl Crow, “The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill” by Lauryn Hill, “Ray of Light” by Madonna, “Come on Over” by Shania Twain and “Version 2.0” by the female-led rock band Garbage.

As noted by CNN, the diversity was spread throughout the nominations for the forthcoming 60th Grammy Awards. “Despacito” is the first Spanish-language song to be nominated for record of the year, as well as for song of the year.

In years past, the Grammys have come under fire for not representing the diversity of the music industry. This year’s nominees have people feeling some way, both positively and negatively.

Me: The Grammys are a scam & we shouldn’t be looking for validation from a show that has excluded us for decades *no white men are nominated for AOTY* Also me: I’ll be tuning in 7:59pm. You think Sza will win? What a revolutionary year. The revolution will be televised. — Hoe Veteran (@XeYnaMay) November 29, 2017

Why aren’t liberals screaming about diversity? https://t.co/skuc9RdE0s — Tanya Tay Posobiec (@realTanyaTay) November 28, 2017

“Constant headlines like this are literally the reason racism is so bad now,” one person tweeted. “Why is this important AT ALL LOL. There is 0 reasons to point this out…talented PEOPLE were nominated that’s all there is to it.”

Constant headlines like this are literally the reason racism is so bad now. Why is this important AT ALL LOL. There is 0 reasons to point this out…talented PEOPLE were nominated that’s all there is to it🤷🏼‍♀️ https://t.co/cRqibvDTZs — Brock Vincent (@brockanthony98) November 28, 2017

Another person tweeted, “White racists are shook that no white men got nominated for AOTY at the Grammys this year. They have the nerve to ask how “4:44” was nominated. How was Beck nominated? How did he win AOTY over Beyoncé? Leave “4:44” alone. It is a masterpiece album. It OR “DAMN” deserve AOTY.”

White racists are shook that no white men got nominated for AOTY at the Grammys this year.

They have the nerve to ask how “4:44” was nominated.

How was Beck nominated? How did he win AOTY over Beyoncé?

Leave “4:44” alone. It is a masterpiece album. It OR “DAMN” deserve AOTY. — Team Nyovest (@BTeam94) November 29, 2017

Recording Academy President and CEO Neil Portnow told Billboard he was pleased and called the nominations “a wonderful reflection on our organization and how relevant and in touch and savvy our voting members are.”

The 60th Annual Grammy Awards ceremony will be held on January 28, 2018. CBS will broadcast the show live from the Madison Square Garden in New York City.