*Boxer Adrien Broner took to social media recently to troll his baby mamas by offering them an extra $86 in child support for Christmas.

On Tuesday, Broner wrote to the mothers of 4 of his five kids:

“To all my baby mamas I send y’all monthly checks for my children if you don’t buy they Christmas gift with the money I provided I’ve saved 86$ more for y’all each so if y’all want it let me know if not I can keep my 344$ and buy more bitcoin.”

He added: “Just let me know Tesha Tiesha Shay Shay Talena” with the hashtag #BabyMamasMatter.”

It’s amazing that he knocked-up chicks with similar-sounding names. He definitely has a type.

OTHER NEWS YOU MIGHT HAVE MISSED: Khloe Kardashian Confirms She’s Expecting First Child with Cavaliers’ Thompson

Meanwhile, T.I.’s alleged former fling is about to be a grandmother, and many people are feeling some way about it.

Bernice Burgos has popped off on the “haters” who are slamming her for being a new grandmother at age 37.

“I was trying to keep it a secret but y’all working my nerves,” she said on social media.

The IG model hopped on SnapChat to address her 21-year-old daughter’s pregnancy. Bernice said she’s proud that daughter Ashley is about to make her grandmother. Burgos supports her decision to be a young mother, just as she was.

“I was a young mom and now I’m going to be a young grandmother. And I’m going to be a BAD grandmother,” she said.

Bernice tried to keep her daughter’s pregnancy a secret but the gossip got to her so she decided to address it.

Peep the clip below: