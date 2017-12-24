*Azealia Banks and Remy Ma’s petty feud over female rappers could escalate into a messy legal battle.

Last week the two threw shade at each on social media, after which, Azealia took to her Instagram to announce that she might sue Remy Ma for exposing their private text messages — one of which Azealia had sent of her “deformed” vagina.

Now, Banks wants Remy locked up for violating the “revenge porn” law.

Azealia Banks is tryna sue Remy Ma and get her locked up for “revenge porn”. pic.twitter.com/BjQ4WHorOO — DJ Akademiks (@IamAkademiks) December 16, 2017

“Just realizing that I can sue Remy Ma for trying to paint me in a false light,” Banks said.

“Those pictures were not of my vagina, yet she showed them to the world trying to say it was. I responded to something she said publicly, and her response was making a private conversation between the two of us public.”

Peep some of the texts between Banks and Remy via the Twitter embeds below.

The screenshots of texts between Remy Ma and Azealia Banks.

(A Thread) pic.twitter.com/UHzX0ohi9c — Zee G.O.A.T (@NickiGOAT) December 10, 2017

Remy Ma has not responded to Azealia’s threats just yet, but #staytuned, as bickering and beefing with females seems to be a pastime that Remy finds personally entertaining.

Ha! Azealia Banks admits to Remy Ma thru Text messages that SHE IS ONLY USING NICKI MINAJ FOR HER FANBASE 🤣🤣 and the Barbz fall right for it 🤦🏽‍♂️🤦🏽‍♂️ (JUST LIKE THEY DO FOR KHIA)🤔 Team Lil Kim, Remy MaFia the ☕️ is 🔥 that’s why idk who Kim Forgives I’ll always 🤨 pic.twitter.com/rZm1ppq74J — Rimbello (@Rimbello) December 10, 2017

Their feud started when Remy spoke about female rappers during a recent interview and compared the female rap scene to tumbleweeds.

Azealia took offense at the statement and fired back by calling Remy a “confused Nicki Minaj.”

Remy responded to the clap back by sharing a few screenshots of their private text messages showing Azealia complaining about the way her vagina looks, accompanied by explicit pics attached.

Banks said that if Remy Ma is still on parole, the “revenge porn” violation could spell trouble for her.