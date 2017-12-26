*Here’s a late Christmas gift to put under the tree.

Former President Barack Obama makes an appearance in a new public service announcement for My Brother’s Keeper Alliance, his ongoing initiative aimed at inspiring and supporting young men of color.

The PSA, released Sunday, also features Chance the Rapper and NBA star Stephen Curry.

“I want you to know, you matter,” Obama says in a clip of a speech shown during the latest PSA.

“There is nothing, not a single thing, that’s more important to the future of America than whether or not young people all across this country can achieve their dreams.”

Obama launched the My Brother’s Keeper effort in 2014 as part of his goal to provide mentorship and opportunities for young men and boys of color across the country.

Obama, Chance the Rapper, Curry and a number of other young men and women of color repeat the phrases, “We are the ones” and “I am my brother’s keeper.”

Watch above.