*To put it mildly, somebody effed up. And that somebody is Bay Area’s Kron 4 News sports reporter Henry Wofford and host Darya Folsom.
The two were discussing news of Sean “Diddy” Combs, who is reportedly worth $820 million, wanting to buy the Carolina Panthers.
Oh they had themselves a good ol’ time, just laughing and joking at Diddy’s expense, saying looks like he ‘smoked a blunt’ and ‘drank a 40’ before questioning “How can we take Diddy seriously?”
Well, as we said up top, dude is worth close to a BILLION dollars according to Forbes. Not to mention the ever-expanding list of successful companies that he has in his portfolio.
After the news clip went viral, both Henry and Darya issued public apologies … AND deactivated their social media accounts. AND APOLOGIZED
Oh yeah, you may have noticed that Wofford is himself black man, just like Sean Combs, but for whatever reason, he decided to perpetuate racist stereotypes for the amusement of his white co-worker.
But now they, or Wofford, may have an even bigger problem. His comments have caught the attention of the hip hop world and one rapper in particular, Nipsey Hussle. He took what the KRON4 sportscaster said personally and took it HARD. So much so he has a warning for Wofford and Folsom, too.
But first, he put his thoughs on Instagram:
I’m offended to my core. And both these clowns can’t even pay the water bill at one of @diddy estates…but THEY CANT TAKE HIM SERIOUS? “He looked like he jus finished Drinking a 40?” You talking bout a owner of a vodka company! “I don’t even know what he does” @forbes do tho. “You gotta stay in yo comfort zone”? That’s the mentality of a FAILURE!! U Never speak when you This STUPID AND OUT THE LOOP OF REALITY!!! @diddy I HOPE THEY MOTIVATED U EVEN MORE AND WHEN U BECOME THE 1st Blac @NFL owner we gone only wear Yo team jerseys and make sure u get a super bowl trophy!!! Fucc these bitches and this whole way of thinking… I’m HOT AT THIS!! #blackexcellence Time to take bac what’s ours!!!
It wasn’t over. Nope, not at all because later, TMZ caught up with the rapper and he had more to say. That’s where he issued a warning to Darya Folsom and Henry Wofford:
“F*ck the n*gga that was doubtin’ them on the news, woofin’ that sh*t. We gon’ catch you and beat yo ass, n*gga Got some homegirls for that bitch, too!”
Uh oh, we wouldn’t want to be them. Watch: