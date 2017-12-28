*The opioid issue has largely been viewed as a white epidemic because whites still make up a large portion of overdose deaths, but the new data suggest the drugs are increasingly infiltrating the black community, with opioids being tainted by the deadly drug fentanyl, which has caused thousands of deaths in the U.S.
Well that’s not good news, but it’s news you need to know.
