*Things got heated among two black conservatives appearing Thursday on “CNN Tonight.”

It all went down during a segment about exiting presidential aide Omarosa Manigault Newman and reports that the White House gave black pundits permission to criticize the former reality star after her “Good Morning America” interview, where she threatened to expose negative info about the administration.

“They told us to take the gloves off,” said Ayshia Connors, Former Deputy Director of African American Engagement at the RNC. “They wanted us to share our experience.”

According to Connors, the experience between Omarosa and black conservatives was never good. She told host Don Lemon that Omarosa single-handedly blocked African American access to Donald Trump, and after repeated attempts were thwarted by Omarosa, folks just stopped trying.

“My experience when I was at the RNC, and when other black conservatives that are establishment folks were trying to engage her and trying to do black outreach, we were blocked. We were shut out. So now that she went on [“Good Morning America”] and was talking about how her experience was in the White House and how uncomfortable she was, we got the okay to go ahead and express our stories.”

“The black Republicans, when we had a chance to work with her, we went out of our way to work with her and just realized it was too much of a distraction,” Connors continued. “She didn’t want us there, so we just decided not to waste our time.”

Then things went left.

Also on the panel was Shermichael Singleton — who was a senior advisor working for HUD in Trump‘s White House until he was fired after just a few weeks. During the segment, he repeatedly questioned Trump for the lack of African Americans in his administration.

“Where in the hell are the black people?” He said. “I mean, seriously. Where are they?”

Paris Dennard, one of Trump’s favorite surrogates who worked in George W. Bush‘s White House, defended the president by noting that surgeon general Jerome Adams is a person of color. Singleton clapped back at Dennard, saying that he is referring to people who actually work inside the White House.

“Get over yourself, Paris!” Singleton said.

“Whoa!” Dennard said in response. “Shermichael, calm down. Maybe you’re bitter because you were fired.”

Singleton took off the gloves. “You really want to go there tonight, Paris?!” Singleton said. He added, “At least I have respect for my community. I’d rather have respect than be a sellout.”

That’s when Lemon jumped in to shut down the snit in support of Dennard — with whom he is frequently at odds.

“I don’t like that,” Lemon said, referring to the sellout remark. “I respect you, Shermichael. I don’t like that. I mean, Paris and I, we have knock down, drag out fights on TV. But there’s no name calling.”

“Fair enough, Don,” Singleton said. “Fair enough.”

Watch above, beginning at the 11:14 mark.