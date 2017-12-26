*Danielle Bregoli (aka rapper Bhad Bhabie, aka Catch Me Outside of “Dr. Phil” fame) took to Instagram to show off what she got her mama for Christmas: a zero balance on her mortgage.

In video of the moment posted to Instagram, Bregoli hands her mom an envelope and says“Merry Christmas b*tch!” Her mom is then shown opening it and being brought to tears in disbelief.

The check was for $65,000.

As previously reported, Bregoli signed with Atlantic Records in September, which was reported to be a multi-million dollar deal for multiple albums.

She recently released an aptly titled track “Mama Don’t Worry (Still Ain’t Dirty),” which the rapper name-checked in the caption of her Christmas post: “Mama don’t worry , I juss paid off ya mortgage.”

Watch below.