



*SAN DIEGO –– Today, California-based fast food restaurant, Jack in the Box®, announces its partnership with the leading cannabis media and lifestyle platform, MERRY JANE®.

Together, the brands will launch the limited-time offer MERRY Munchie MealTM in select Long Beach, California locations – an innovative play on Jack in the Box’s popular late-night menu which, come 2018, might be even more popular.

The new MERRY Munchie MealTM will include the most craveable and snackable products that Jack in the Box has to offer, including: a unique twist on Halfsies (½ curly fries and ½ onion rings) two of the brand’s famous Tacos, 5 Mini Churros, 3 Crispy Chicken Strips and a small drink—all for a very special price of $4.20 , plus tax.

“Jack’s Munchie MealsTM have been successful for us because of the authenticity of how we speak to our customers. This partnership is one more way for us to connect with them— whether you’re at a concert, up late playing video games or pulling an all-nighter. We are about welcoming all of our guests, no matter what they’re craving or why they’re craving it,” says Iwona Alter, Chief Marketing Officer of Jack in the Box.

Jack in the Box has a history of attracting a variety of fans who seek its unique products, including the fan favorite two tacos, egg rolls or Jack’s Munchie MealsTM, all popular among late-night crowds for its crave-worthy factor.

“Launching the MERRY Munchie MealTM is the perfect way to acknowledge the cannabis culture in our shared home state of California,” said Scott Chung, Chief Operations Officer of MERRY JANE. “Leveraging our Emmy-nominated content production and forward-thinking, we have created this campaign and limited-time offer product with Jack in the Box that marries both brands’ voices.”

To experience the exclusive MERRY Munchie MealTM, fans will have to visit one of the following restaurants:

5601 Pacific Coast Hwy, Long Beach, CA 90804

3032 Palo Verde Ave, Long Beach, CA 90808

652 Atlantic Ave, Long Beach, CA 90802

The limited-time offer will only be available from January 18 to 25, so fans will have to move quickly. For more information, please visit merryjane.com or jackinthebox.com , and connect with MERRY JANE on Facebook , Instagram , Twitter and at merryjane.com and with Jack on Facebook , Twitter , Instagram , and YouTube . Stay tuned for more about the MERRY JANE and Jack in the Box partnership.

About Jack in the Box Inc.

Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ: JACK), based in San Diego, is a restaurant company that operates and franchises Jack in the Box® restaurants, one of the nation’s largest hamburger chains, with more than 2,200 restaurants in 21 states and Guam. Additionally, through a wholly owned subsidiary, the company operates and franchises QDOBA MEXICAN EATS®, a leader in fast- casual dining, with more than 700 restaurants in 47 states, the District of Columbia and Canada. For more information on Jack in the Box and QDOBA, including franchising opportunities, visit www.jackinthebox.com or www.qdoba.com.

About MERRY JANE

MERRY JANE is the fastest growing media platform at the crossroads of pop culture, business, politics, health, and the new generation of sophisticated cannabis culture for all. MERRY JANE highlights the culture of this global lifestyle through groundbreaking news, engaging editorial, live events, and original video-including scripted and non-scripted shows, such as Emmy nominated “Martha & Snoop’s Potluck Dinner Party” on VH1. MERRY JANE offers marketing, advertising, and production services to both endemic and non-endemic brands, as well as creative services through its internal agency. Keep up with MERRY JANE on Facebook , Instagram , Twitter and at merryjane.com .

