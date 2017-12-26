*Cardi B has dismissed any speculation that she’s heartbroken over the recent reports that her fiance Offset cheated on her a month before they got engaged.

Fameolous broke the news that Offset’s iCloud had been hacked and a video was leaked showing him and the woman he cheated with. The clip is NSFW but can be found on the Fameolous Youtube page.

The hacker also released a clip that seems to feature Cardi dancing naked. She responded to the leak with the following post:

#BartierCardi said it’s #OldTea A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on Dec 25, 2017 at 10:54am PST

Sources confirm that the cheating did happen sometime in September but the couple managed to get past this incident. Many have speculated this is the reason why Cardi took to Instagram in October to announce she was single. She and Offset have since become engaged and they’re currently planning a made for TV wedding.

Offset’s baby’s mother recently revealed that the rapper has a history of cheating. But it looks like he and Cardi are unbothered by all this cheating talk and sex tape tea because they shared the clip below of them together during the holiday and still going strong.

Meanwhile, Cardi B claims that hacker sends her messages every day threatening to release more pearl-clutching clips from her man’s iCloud.

Although she hasn’t commented directly on the cheating scandal, the social media star tweeted that she was “sad” the same day she dropped her new single.

The tweet read: “I’m emotional today guys ..It’s a weird feeling of happy and sad but I’m not sad. Im just real grateful that you guys been supporting my new record. Its a good feeling after people constantly discourage you. You guys giving me strength like VitaminD.”

Cardi’s follow-up to “Bodak Yellow’ is a track called “Bartier Cardi,” and many are slamming her social media because the flow sounds similar to Tommy Genesis’ track called “Tommy.”