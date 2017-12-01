*Well bless her heart. Can you imagine Cardi B performing “Bodak Yellow” at the royal wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle?

Of course it could happen, but for all kinds of reason we can safely bet that it won’t. However, that’s not stopping Miss Cardi B from wishin’ and hopin’ that it does.

We know this because the rapper behind the hit song said in an interview with Britain’s Capital XTRA radio station this week that she wants to meet Prince Harry and would be willing to perform at his and Meghan’s wedding in May.

“I’m a fan of their whole story,” Cardi explained. “I’m a fan of the fact that it’s just, like, people still stuck to that tradition of royal kingdoms and everything. That doesn’t happen in America.”

“I want to meet Prince Harry, just because of the fact that he is a prince,” she continued. “Like, ‘Yeah you met a president, but did you meet a prince?'”

When asked if she would be interested in performing at the reception, she gladly said, “Yup,” adding that she wouldn’t charge them.

“I’ll just do it, ’cause it’s like oh snap! ‘Have you performed for a future king?'” she said, even though Prince Harry is currently sixth in line for the throne.

As we reported earlier, Markle and Prince Harry announced their engagement and had their first television interview as a couple, where they discussed how they met and how the proposal happened.

Kensington Palace also announced the date and wedding location of the upcoming royal nuptials.