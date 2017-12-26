*The Internet ground to a halt today with live Instagram footage of what appeared to be Cardi B and her fiancé Offset having sex.

But a rep for the “Bodak Yellow” rapper told TMZ the sex on her Instagram Live was fake, noting the stars were fully dressed.

The clip shows Cardi, 25, and Offset, 26, supposedly simulating doggystyle sex, with Offset thrusting from behind while she says to the camera, “I don’t got no more in me left. You gotta give a whole hour…”

Watch below:

Looks like CardiB and Offset are good after reports of Offset cheating in September! 👀🤔😂 @iamcardib @OffsetYRN pic.twitter.com/C6kB3adf9e — WORLDSTARHIPHOP (@WORLDSTAR) December 26, 2017

This live footage comes days after an alleged nude tape was leaked — which didn’t seem to faze her one bit.

“People keep posting the nude videos of me like I wasn’t a stripper before,” she tweeted on Christmas Day. “You know there’s videos of me stripping with my titties & ass out on YouTube already right? Always I know I know I got a nice body right.”