



*When word of famed LA radio personality Cliff Winston‘s sudden passing earlier today, word spread far and wide. One of the people who reacted was Cliff’s former boss/Program Director at KKBT- The Beat, Michael “Mike” Stradford.

Below is his moving tribute to Cliff that he posted to his Facebook page:

When I came to LA to launch KKBT The Beat with a live staff after several months of remote broadcasting in 1990, I was very excited when Cliff Winston agreed to come to The Beat as our first morning man.

I had worked with Cliff briefly before, when we were both at WDRQ, in Detroit, in the mid 80s. Cliff was killing it as the afternoon drive jock, and was treated like a matinee idol whenever he made a promotional appearance in the Motor City. He hadn’t been there long, but his impact was immediate and unforgettable.

We didn’t spend much time together while in Michigan, but I had great respect for his talent, one of the best natural announcers I’d ever heard. Whenever we ran into each other, it was always good and I was always greeted by that big, toothy smile.

KKBT had been a lot of things before becoming an ‘Urban Contemporary’ radio station. While we had the music down, we needed credibility as a radio station that was committed to its core audience. When Cliff decided to leave KJLH to bring his talent to the first black music oriented radio station to cover the entire LA county and beyond, that went a long way in making us real.

KKBT had its own set of internal politics that often got in the way of doing the right thing by its audience. Cliff didn’t get the shot at morning drive that he deserved and was moved into a few different slots over time before going back home to KJLH, where he was truly appreciated.

It was a privilege to work with Cliff, who always kept us laughing, and stayed positive during times when he probably shouldn’t have. He was a great support to me and was always there with smart suggestions on how to make the station better and rarely, if ever, said ‘no’ to anything I asked him to do. Working at The Beat was often challenging and I’m grateful for his willingness to be whatever he was called on to be. A lesser person would’ve signed off long before he did.

When we were getting stymied in our efforts to have a presence in the community, Cliff connected me with Jim Brown, who opened many doors for us and became a valued mentor to me.

We lost Everett Cork recently, and that was a huge shock to the Midwestern radio and record community. Losing Cliff Winston only weeks later is too hard to take.

My deepest sympathies to his immediate family and the larger family that knew, loved and respected him as one of the greats.

You made your mark, my Brother. Rest in Peace.