*Just because things look good from the outside doesn’t mean that it it’s all good on the inside.

That would be the case with Demetria Lucas, the former star of Bravo TV’s “Blood, Sweet and Heels.” Via a lengthy and personal post on Instagram, she revealed that she and estranged husband Greg Doyley had serious issues in their marriage for the past year or so.

Interestingly, after admitting there were problems, she didn’t get specific, but she did say, “he didn’t beat me.”

“I think it’s tacky to drag a partner or spouse publicly, so that’s all I have to say about that,” Lucas wrote. “I only mention that because a surprising number of people have asked, and upon hearing he didn’t, have encouraged me to work it out. Apparently being beat on is the only acceptable reason to leave your husband.”

She adds, “So what if a woman is perpetually unhappy, keeping a husband is far more important than that.”

Find out what else Lucas had to say with the author of “Don’t Waste Your Pretty” by reading her IG post below.