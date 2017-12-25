

*THE CAR: 2018 CHEVROLET TRAVERSE FWD PREMIER

I drove the silver ice metallic Chevrolet Traverse with jet-black interior on the first snowfall of the season in the city of Detroit. The roads were icy and there were lots of spinouts. But I felt confident in the Traverse, which glides effortlessly around town and maneuvers through traffic and on icy roads – with ease. The car has enough girth to make it feel like it’s hugging the road.

This is a nice looking SUV. Really nice. It handles well, is quiet (limited road noise), comfortable and has a nice ride. Yay, there is lots of legroom, making the cabin accommodating and quite comfy. Best of all, it’s kinda affordable. This three-row crossover with a convenient deck is a manly car with a spacious interior. The Chevrolet MyLink infotainment system ROCKS! They system has a bright, instinctual screen with lots of stylish features. The third row is OK for kids. It could/would be OK for adults if the second row is moved forward. This current incarnation replaces the first-generation Traverse. The 2018 version presents fine-tuning as well as packaging and connectivity advances. Conveniently there are two USB charge points for the second row – coupled with a 110-volt outlet.

VEHICLE AT A GLANCE: Engine, 3.6L V6, SIDI, WT, transmission, 9-speed automatic, tire, compact spare, antilock brake system, 4-wheel disc, keyless open and start, rear camera mirror, rear park assist, rear cross traffic alert, lane change alert w/side blind zone alert, surround vision, wheels, 20” argent metallic machined faced aluminum, front fog lamps, LED headlamps and tail lamps, leather appointed seat trim, seating, 7-passenger, seat, third row, 60/40 bench, manual fold, leather wrap steering wheel, heated steering wheel, steering column, power tilt & telescopic, roof rails, remote vehicle start, liftgate, rear power, hands free, wireless device charging, Bose premium 10 speaker sound system, air conditioning, universal home remote, Chevrolet Mylink audio system w/navigation, 8” diagonal color touchscreen, select Bluetooth streaming, Apple Carplay capability & android auto capability provided by Apple and Google available with compatible smartphones, OnStar includes 5-year basic plan plus limited trial of guidance plan w/automatic crash response, navigation & more.

MSRP: $47,930

FUEL ECONOMY: 18/27

THE DRIVE: Smooth!

Darlene Donloe is a seasoned entertainment and travel journalist whose work has appeared in People, Ebony, Essence, EMMY, The Hollywood Reporter, Billboard, Grammy, The Daily Breeze, This Stage, LA Stage Times, LA Watts Times, the Los Angeles Sentinel and more. Contact her via: [email protected]