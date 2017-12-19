*A woman who claims she was in a relationship with singer El DeBarge just got a restraining order against him after he sped up to her on the freeway and waved a shotgun in the air.

According to The Blast, Tammie Terrell Rose claims she was driving on the 405 freeway in Los Angeles on Dec, 9 when El DeBarge came up behind her driving another vehicle. Rose says “He came around me on the shoulder of the freeway and he pulled in front of me and he pulled a shotgun out and waved the shotgun in the air.”

She also says his daughters have harassed her by calling her a “loser bitch.” For reasons unknown, Rose believes DeBarge and his family and associates are on a mission to sabotage her.

The judge seemed to agree, as she was granted a temporary restraining order and El DeBarge must stay 100 yards away from Rose until their hearing next month.

Check out the rare clip above of DeBarge recording in the studio.

