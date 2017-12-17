*If you’re wondering who this dumbass is, his name is Antoine Griezmann.

Griezmann, a European soccer/football player has apologized after pissing Twitter and Instagram users/followers off by posting a picture of himself dressed as a black basketball player complete with black face and full body “blacked.”

The Atletico Madrid and France forward’s initial tweet, which he has since deleted, captioned “80’s Party,” showed Griezmann in a Harlem Globetrotters-like uniform with heavily darkened skin and an afro-style wig.

One fan online took immediate offence to the image and responded to the Frenchman: ‘don’t come near my club pls and thank you.’

Another simply couldn’t believe the judgement of the player, with such a huge following, was so far off. ‘WHAT ARE YOU DOING??’ the confused user wrote.

Piers Morgan quickly gave his take on the situation, quote-tweeting Griezmann’s image along with the caption: ‘And Overseas Racially Insensitive Imbecile of the Year goes to.’

After realizing he had pissed off a whole lotta folks, Griezmann returned to Twitter to post this:

“Calm down friends, I’m fan of the Harlem globetrotters and the good times… it’s a tribute.

More than 20 minutes after that post, he added:

“I recognise it is clumsy on my part. If I have hurt anyone, I apologise.”

And like we said up top, Griezmann’s post has been deleted.