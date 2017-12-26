*Eva Marcille got an extra special gift for Christmas: an engagement ring from her boyfriend.

The winner of “America’s Next Top Model” Cycle 3, who’s also appearing in this season of “The Real Housewives of Atlanta,” is engaged to lawyer Michael Sterling, she announced on Christmas.

“I said yes!!!! 💍,” she captioned an Instagram on Monday of herself flashing the new bling.

I said yes!!!! 💍 A post shared by Eva Marcille (@evamarcille) on Dec 25, 2017 at 1:34pm PST

Marcille, 33, is also expecting a baby boy with Sterling, she revealed to People in November. (She is already a mom to daughter Marley Rae, 3½, with ex Kevin McCall.)

“I said, ‘Marley, would you like to have a little brother or sister?’ And she said, ‘Yes, Mom, but you know what? Maybe a baby brother. Make it a brother,’ ” she recalled of her conversation with her little girl.

“I thought that was adorable, but at the time, I had no idea what I was having, so my fear [about] this extremely expressive and outgoing young girl [was] if this baby came out to be a little girl, that might not be a great situation for Marley,” added Marcille with a laugh.“However, I found out soon after that I was having a boy, and I felt like she willed it in her favor. I’m beyond elated to be having a boy.”