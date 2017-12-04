Michael Sterling and Eva Marcille

Michael Sterling and Eva Marcille (Photo: Twitter.com)

*Eva Marcille and her politician boo, Michael Sterling are expecting their first child together (her second), and the model is showing off growing baby bump on social media. 

Eva and Michael made their debut during the BET Awards last year. The reality star’s bae is an Atlanta-based attorney who is the Executive Director of the Atlanta Workforce Development Agency.

Peep Eva’s belly bump below:

Meanwhile, Eva’s ex Kevin McCall is dragging her on social media. Their relationship has been tense since calling it quits shortly after the birth of their 3-year-old daughter Marley Rae. 

McCall was anything but thrilled after Eva announced that she’s expecting a baby with Michael. He commented on Instagram about “dodging a bullet.” 

kevin mccall daughter eva marcille1

Kevin McCall, daughter Marley Rae and Eva Marcille

The singer/producer also hopped into the TheYBF.com’s comments section on Instagram to slam his ex after she posted pics of Marley Rae and her man Michael having fun:

“She’s a real bitch for this and I’d say it in front of @miketsterling,” he wrote.In an IG post, McCall threatened Sterling: “Stop letting her make you do #politicallyincorrect shit or take a private meeting with me in council man. Otherwise sit back like the little bitch you are. Private meeting or nah?” he wrote in part of the post. See below:

Kevin was so infuriated by the photo that Eva posted of their daughter with her new man, that he took to his own IG to announce that he’s disowning Marley Rae. He even deleted images of her from his Instagram account. McCall later deleted his statement but screenshots from The Shade Room and Cup of Messy preserved his posts.

 

 

One Response

  1. Big K Reply

    @KevinMacCall Jnr you are a bitch real mans take care of theirs no matter what madness the got with your baby mama the kid should be the reason why you show love to that little 1 your daughter besides you ain’t built like that just live your life and love life not to disown cos on jugdement day your heavenly father will disown you

Speak your Mind