*This year Will Smith is playing the role of Christmas Crinch with his family, but he ain’t foolin’ us. He’s still having big fun and showing lots of love.

Big Will joked that wife Jada Pinkett Smith was going a bit overboard with the holiday spirit on Christmas Eve via a series of funny Instagrams.

The first one showed Mr. Smith taking a selfie while wearing an (“ugly”) Christmas sweater which seems kinda appropriate. 🙂

“Somebody please help! Jada makes us wear these ugly ass sweaters for Christmas…She’s doin’ too much! She’s just gettin’ stared…stay tuned…more to come.”

Then, as promised, he showed a off a snice family pic including Jaden and Willow Smith all decked out in their own holiday gear.

“Tryna get some photos in before these sweaters start itchin’! I’m starting to feel it already.”

Finally, the actor, who could’ve been a comedian, posted a video of the entire family going on a sleigh ride with close friends and family all while singing Christmas carols.

Let’s just say Will changed the lyrics and what he came up with with have you bustin’ a gut.

Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays!