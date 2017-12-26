*British government officials are reportedly worried about hurting Donald Trump’s feelings if he is not invited to the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

According to The Sun, the engaged couple made it known that they want Trump’s predecessor Barack Obama and his wife Michelle to attend the May 19 nuptials. The 33-year-old prince has become good friends with the Obamas since they bonded during the Invictus Games.

But Britain’s relations with Trump’s White House have sunk to their lowest ebb since his election last year. “There are deep fears among senior Foreign Office and No10 officials that another perceived national snub will make it impossible for Theresa May to meaningfully engage with Trump,” the paper reports.

The couple’s aversion to the America’s thin-skinned president has been documented, as Meghan made disapproving comments about him on social media during the 2016 election.

A senior government source said: “Harry has made it clear he wants the Obamas at the wedding, so it’s causing a lot of nervousness. Trump could react very badly if the Obamas get to a Royal wedding before he has had a chance to meet the Queen. Conversations are ongoing about and ministers will eventually have to decide. If the PM lays down the law, Harry will just have to suck it up.”

As the wedding is not a state occasion, the Government only has a consultative role in its planning and heads of state will not be invited. The guest list is instead being drawn up in full by Buckingham Palace rather than the Department of Culture, Media and Sport – which presides over national events such as state funerals.