*A Southwest flight attendant spread some serious holiday cheer to passengers traveling out of Houston’s airport over the weekend with her sudden gospel-flavored rendition of “I’ll Be Home for Christmas.”

With one hand firmly balancing her takeout food, drink carton AND drink, Charise Miles held the intercom with the other hand and broke out in song as travelers were waiting to board. She drew an appreciative round of cheers and applause from everyone within earshot.

Watch below:

Why is Charise singing for passengers at the airport?

“I went through a divorce in 2012 and I was so depressed during the holidays,” she told ABC News. “In 2012 I made a vow that I was not going to sit home and be depressed during the holidays, so I picked up trips to work during Christmas so I can sing my way through Christmas.”

She continued, “My motto for my job is that I’m there to make a difference. So many people are depressed, stressed, sad…If I can be the one to make a difference in somebody’s life and make their life better when they got off [the plane] than how they were when they came on, God put me there for that reason.”