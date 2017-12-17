

*Well damn, what are we supposed to make of this?

It seems the infamous George Zimmerman has a problem with Jay Z because a production team working on a Trayvon Martin documentary produced by Hova supposedly harassed his family for interviews and footage.

Because of the foregoing, Zimmerman is threatening to “beat Jay Z” and feed him to “an alligator.” Yes, you read that right. George Zimmerman has threatened of all people, Jay-Z. Obviously there’s more to the story, so read on for the details.

Zimmerman tells The Blast directly, two weeks ago a production team headed by docuseries executive producer Michael Gasparro made unannounced visits to his parents and uncle’s homes in Florida in an attempt to get them on camera.

This is where Zimmerman says the production team “harassed” his family, however he wouldn’t specify exactly what he considers harassment in this case to be. On top of that, he also would not answer the question as to whether his family agreed at any point to go on camera with the producers.

Then, he decided to go into his patented Zimmerman a-hole mode when he made this chilling reference to his killing of Trayvon Martin

“I know how to handle people who f*ck with me, I have since February 2012.”

Zimmerman seems especially upset over money he claims has been paid to his ex-wife over her alleged participation in the documentary. He says producers have refused to pay his parents or family members, but would not elaborate on their participation or willingness to go on camera for money.

Again, as far as Zimmerman is concerned, he’s holding Jay-Z and Gasparro responsible, and “anyone who f*cks with my parents will be fed to an alligator.”

As we reported earlier this year, Jay Z and Harvey Weinstein’s The Weinstein Company announced would develop a 6-part docuseries titled “Rest in Power: The Trayvon Martin Story,” based off the book “Suspicion Nation” by attorney Lisa Bloom. The project will chronicle the life of Martin, the shooting by George Zimmerman in 2012, and his eventual acquittal.

Also, since Harvey Weinstein was caught up in various sexual harassment scandals and has been outed from the Weinstein Company, the eventual fate of the project is unclear at this point.

The Blast says it reached out to Jay Z, but they have not responded so far.