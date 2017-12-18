



*Sunday night, global icon Janet Jackson wrapped up her 56 city State of the World Tour at Phillips Arena in Atlanta by shocking fans and bringing out Grammy-Award winning artist/producer Missy Elliott to perform their song “Burn it Up” from Janet’s 2015, #1 “Unbreakable” album.

Janet included the song throughout the tour and featured Missy on giant screens, but at Sunday night’s show Missy appeared from behind the band moments after the projection, causing fans to scream in excitement.

Missy shared her own excitement after the performance and tweeted, “Thank You @JanetJackson for bringing me out on your last show on this tour! You still AMAZE ME with your performances! You are 4ever legendary…”

Along with Missy, Samuel L. Jackson and Johnny Gill were also at the show singing and dancing along to her music. Atlanta’s own Big Boi stopped by the after party with his wife Sherlita and family.

The State of the World tour kicked off September 7 in Lafayette, Louisiana, and moved across the country with no cancellations. Press and fans agreed that Janet was in top form. Billboard recently confirmed, “If you haven’t seen Janet Jackson performing, you’re missing the amazing dance moves! On every song you can appreciate her experience on stage, making clear why she is an icon in music.” The Indianapolis Star said, “few artists match the fierce delivery of Jackson” and the Washington Post added, “The aptness of her lyrics and the determination in her voice aimed straight into the center of this ugly American moment. As for the rest of the show, it posited the 51-year-old as one of our greatest living pop stars, a singer whose zero-gravity falsetto can make heaviness feel light and lightness feel heavy.”

In addition to rave reviews, she had major moments during the tour. Janet brought out a group of her former dancers to perform “Rhythm Nation” at the October 8 show in Los Angeles, got the internet buzzing when she danced to Cardi B’s “Bodak Yellow” and Milly Rocked during one number prompting Essence to claim, “This video of Janet Jackson Milly Rocking is the only thing you need to see today.”

Thank you @JanetJackson for bringing me out on your last show for this tour! You still AMAZE ME with your performances! YOU are 4ever LEGENDARY🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾❤️you🤗 pic.twitter.com/zDROHMc9pE — Missy Elliott (@MissyElliott) December 18, 2017

She also made time for appearances outside of the tour including a visit to the GRB Shelter in Houston to support victims of Hurricane Harvey, her first red carpet appearance in four years after her L.A. performance and at the OUT 100 Gala in New York where she received their 2017 Music Icon Award with a heartfelt speech. Her most personal stop came when she returned to her family home in Gary, Indiana, along with her brother Randy, for the first time since she was eight years old. After walking through the house and greeting fans in front they met privately with students from Roosevelt High School nearby. She told the students “when I saw the house…I just started crying.”

Janet Jackson is one of the most influential entertainers of the modern era. Her music has won her 6 GRAMMY® Awards, 2 Emmy Awards, a Golden Globe Award, a nomination for an Academy Award along with dozens of American Music Awards, MTV Video Music Awards and Billboard Music Awards. She has received accolades as an actress as well including the NAACP Best Supporting Actor award. Janet is a published author, dancer, businessperson, philanthropist and one of biggest-selling artists in popular music history. With sales of over 160 million records worldwide, Janet Jackson stands as one of the best-selling artists of all time with a string of hits that have left an indelible impression on pop culture. Her music and artistry has opened doors through which other top artists have followed, many acknowledging her impact on their musical perceptions. For more information please visit janetjackson.com.

# # #

source:

Paula Witt

[email protected]