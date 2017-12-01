



*Drama! It seems that Meghan Markle‘s estranged sister and her have issues and said sister is planning to go public. We’ve go more on that below, but first, speaking of drama …

Jennifer Hudson has given her baby daddy, David Otunga, 11 days to pack up his stuff and move out of the couple’s former home with their son, David Otunga Jr.

According to documents obtained by The Blast, Otunga and Hudson agreed for him to be completely out by December 11, and he is allowed to have three people help him out.

As previously reported, Hudson and David reached a temporary agreement which gives him custody of 8-year-old David Jr. the majority of the time. Jennifer is currently in London shooting “The Voice UK” and TMZ reported that she’s committed to traveling to Los Angeles often to do “The Voice.”

There are rumors that JHud feared testifying under oath about who she’s allegedly creepin’ with, so she dropped everything against her soon to be ex. Jennifer was granted exclusive possession of the home they shared because she is the sole owner.

The ex-couple has also been ordered to not post anything on social media about their custody case or any information about their son. However, Otunga is allowed to video and photograph his personal property when he visits the house to begin collecting his items.

America’s Princess Meghan Markle has a half-sister that’s itching to spill the tea about their strained relationship.

Samantha Grant has revealed that Markle’s royal engagement has caused some strain in her family. Which is interesting, as noted by The Cut, because the two have not spoken since 2008. Grant is reportedly writing a memoir called The Diary of Princess Pushy’s Sister.

“It created some rifts with us, but people across the pond think we’re mean people saying bad things about her, but that’s not the case,” Grant told Us Weekly. She went on to say that her book, which is not all about Markle, is “not a small piece and it is important historically.”

The mother-of-three, also known as Samantha Markle, is a 52-year-old former actress and model, who lives in Florida. She shares a dad, Thomas Markle, with her half-sister Meghan who she claims to have raised for 12 years growing up in California, per The U.K Sun. Samantha was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis in 2008 and is now wheelchair-bound because of the condition.

While Grant may not be invited to the Royal Wedding, she’s hopeful Meghan will extend an invite so she can show “how much I love her and how happy I am about this and for her.”