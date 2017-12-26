*Jessica Chastain, a vocal proponent of equality and inclusivity within the film industry, responded to criticism for appearing on a Los Angeles Times magazine cover that featured only white actresses to represent a story about emboldened women in Hollywood.

“As an outspoken voice for equality how do you pose for a photo like this and not feel absolutely mortified by the blatant exclusion?” author Rebecca Carroll tweeted at Chastain Saturday.

The actress responded, calling the photo a “sad look.”

“The industry needs to become more inclusive in its storytelling,” she wrote, asking her Twitter followers to name women of color who should have been honored for their performances over the last year.

Its a sad look that there’s no WOC in this pic of us promoting our female lead films. The industry needs to become more inclusive in its storytelling. What were your favorite WOC lead films this year? I LOVED @salmahayek in #BeatriceAtDinner https://t.co/tzoijwy88q — Jessica Chastain (@jes_chastain) December 24, 2017

Some fans defended Chastain, arguing that she shouldn’t be held responsible for the Times’ editorial decision. Still, many critics, including Carroll, pointed to her decision to pose for the photograph in the first place.

Then why did you accept the cover? Honestly? If not you, then who? Who will stop this? — Anna (@candidginger) December 24, 2017

The cover article was titled “A Shift in Focus: Actresses Call for a Change in the Way Many Stories Are Told” and included a roundtable discussion with the actresses on the treatment of women in Hollywood.