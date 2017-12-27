Amanda Cases/Getty Images for W.A.Y.S. Foundation

*On Christmas Day, Jhene Aiko launched a new foundation in honor of her late brother, Miyagi — who passed away from cancer at an early age

The 29-year-old singer created her WAYS Foundation to instill hope into the lives of those affected by cancer who desperately need help. On Christmas Eve (Dec. 24), Aiko made her first donation of $15,000 to five-year-old Lily Olive of Eagle Rock, Ca, who is battling leukemia after finding out her diagnosis during Thanksgiving break. Aiko visited the young girl at her home to deliver the surprise donation.

Jennifer Cornejo, Zack Crosby, Lily Olive, Marisa Crosby, Mark Zierten and Ethel Zierten are greatful to Jhene Aiko for launching W.A.Y.S. Foundation and granting a Christmas wish to Lily Olive on Dec. 24, 2017 in Los Angeles.

“This Christmas, I decided to gift my family with the ‘WAYS Foundation,’ something my family and I have had in the works since the passing of my brother,” Aiko tells Billboard. “I decided to make a donation on my family’s behalf in which we plan to continue to help people and families affected by cancer.”

WAYS derives from the acronym “Why aren’t you smiling,” which was coined by Miyagi during his bout with cancer. He tweeted the phrase during his diagnosis and treatment to put folks at ease despite his painful situation. Miyagi also served as the inspiration for Aiko’s latest album, “Trip.”

