*Coming up, we’ve got a report on what’s up with Azealia Banks‘ mea culpa to Beyonce and her plans to sue Wendy Williams, but first …

Shortly after Jim Jones’ mother’s home burned to the ground on Christmas Day, someone not related to the family set up a GoFundMe account to help raise funds for her… and now the rapper is calling foul.

On Christmas day, Jones hit up his Instagram to inform followers that his mother’s house caught fire. He fought back tears as he recalled how he purchased the home for her when he started making money.

“I wasn’t raised wit my mother but my son was and his whole life of memories gone in a flash,” he wrote in an Instagram post.

Then on Tuesday, Jones took to IG once again to warn his fans not to donate money to a verified, but fake, GoFundMe account to raise funds for his mother.

Below is his unedited response to the “fake” account:

“This is a lie do not send money to this fraud its not us we have nothin to do wit this I have insurance stupid lol it’s fucked up people use other people’s tragedies to benefit from Fuck u n go fund me for allowing this to happen I see go fund me allow allot of this bullshit to happen they must b really makin lot of money if of people misfortunes ps thnku to everyone who text called emailed and showed so much love n concearn to my family we are happy to b together n everybody safe happy holidays from th jones’s”

Azealia Banks has issued an apology to Beyonce for lashing out at the singer because of her own personal failures and insecurities.

The controversial rapper previously blasted Bey over her “Lemonade” album, but recently admitted that she did so because she came from a place of feeling ‘left out’.

Banks says, “Beyonce, I apologize for throwing tantrums in the past. They totally came from a place of feeling left out.. you’ve inspired so much of the way I think about/value you myself as a performer and I ADORE you. Your presence in the art world and on earth is supernatural and and am so so so inspired by you. YOU DESERVE THE BEST. You deserve the finest things in life AND FINEST ART the art world has to offer. What’s mine is yours… anything you want of my art, etc YOU CAN HAVE. I would give you the clothes off of my back girl!! Thank you for always making the little black girl in me smile?. You’ve truly always been a beacon of light for me and I’m so so humbled by this.

Love,

Azealia”

In related news, Banks is reportedly planning to take legal action against Wendy Williams, after the TV personality suggested she was a prostitute during a live broadcast of her talk show.

Banks announced her plans to pursue legal action a post on Instagram Dec. 25, saying she was going to file the lawsuit in 2018.

She shared a meme of Williams captioned with a message about her loyal fan base. “The last five years taught me when you’re an Azealia Banks stan, you can make it thru anything,” the meme read. Banks also added a note in the caption: “TOUGH AS STEEL… Wendy is getting sued top of 2018.”

Banks claims she became quite emotional after Williams criticized her by saying, “Now we understand how she gets her money,” Williams said at the time. “She’s got no kids and she’s 26, with a vaginal rejuvenation? Wow. she works hard for her money.”