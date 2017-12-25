*We already told you about how the family of the late Eric Garner is dealing with a heart attack suffered by his daughter Erica has put a serious damper on their Christmas holiday.

Now comes heart-wrenching news for rapper Jim Jones and his family. Today, Christmas Day of all days, his mother’s house caught on fire and basically burned down.

Still Jones, filled with emotion, spoke out about the incident, and managed to find a silver lining.

The rapper posted the video above on Monday as fire crews appear to have finished dousing the fire. Jones said he’s incredibly grateful his family came away unscathed after the horrific event.

Jones said he bought the house for his mom back when he just coming up in the game … and what’s tough about the loss is that’s the house where his son grew up.

“We can always buy new houses new cars new everything but we can’t buy a new family,” added in the video.