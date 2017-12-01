*”The View” was in mid-broadcast on Friday when news broke that Michael Flynn, President Trump’s former national security adviser, pleaded guilty to lying to FBI agents about his contacts with Russian officials, and agreed to fully cooperate with Robert Mueller’s investigation.

Producers decided to have some fun by allowing Joy Behar, the show’s most outspoken Trump critic, to learn about the good news while live on air, assuming her reaction would be golden.

A stagehand tipped on camera to give Behar a “this just in” note to read cold.

Learning the news as she was relaying it, Behar read: “ABC News’ Bryan Ross is reporting Michael Flynn promised full cooperation to the Mueller team and is prepared to testify that as a candidate Donald Trump directed him to make contact with the Russians! Yes!”

She tossed the note card up in celebration and an extended applause/cheer break followed.

Behar explained: “On election night, I had to wear a veil, I was in mourning. So, this is like the antithesis of that hideous night.”

Watch below:

Behar wasn’t the only one having a field day over Flynn’s guilty plea.

Social media and news outlets were quick to pull up footage from the 2016 Republican National Convention showing Flynn famously leading a “lock her up” chant aimed at Hillary Clinton (see video above), and to point out how beautifully ironic his chant is now.

Flynn pleading guilty a year-plus after leading a lock-her-up chant is truly the “if you diss Dre, you diss yourself” of politics. — Spencer Ackerman (@attackerman) December 1, 2017

The “lock her up” chant was in response to Clinton’s use of a private email server while she was secretary of state, which the FBI investigated last year. Clinton was never charged with anything.

“If I did a tenth, a tenth of what she did, I would be in jail,” Flynn said during the convention.

Twitter didn’t hold back:

PRO-TIP: Never lead a crowd of thousands in a chant of “lock her up” if you later plan on committing a federal crime https://t.co/mjWVN8723z — Freddie Campion (@FreddieCampion) December 1, 2017

I mashed up Michael Flynn’s perp walk with audio of him leading a “lock her up” chant. pic.twitter.com/L1o5CjJXrQ — Adam Smith (@asmith83) December 1, 2017

From leading “lock her up” chants to actually getting locked up himself. Life comes at you fast. — Marcus H. Johnson (@marcushjohnson) December 1, 2017

Mike Flynn about Hillary Clinton, 2016: “Lock Her Up!”

Hillary Clinton, today: pic.twitter.com/zPsoDEnQBu — Holly O’Reilly (@AynRandPaulRyan) December 1, 2017

499: Number of days between when Michael Flynn led a “Lock her up!” chant at the 2016 Republican Convention and pleading guilty of lying to the FBI — Gabriel Snyder (@gabrielsnyder) December 1, 2017

When the man who chanted ‘lock her up’ just pled guilty to something that could lock him up. #MikeFlynn pic.twitter.com/bQ6YqfeYWT — Sophie Vershbow (@svershbow) December 1, 2017