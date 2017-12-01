The View - Dec. 1, 2017

The image says it all. The View – Dec. 1, 2017

*”The View” was in mid-broadcast on Friday when news broke that Michael Flynn, President Trump’s former national security adviser, pleaded guilty to lying to FBI agents about his contacts with Russian officials, and agreed to fully cooperate with Robert Mueller’s investigation.

Producers decided to have some fun by allowing Joy Behar, the show’s most outspoken Trump critic, to learn about the good news while live on air, assuming her reaction would be golden.

A stagehand tipped on camera to give Behar a “this just in” note to read cold.

Learning the news as she was relaying it, Behar read: “ABC News’ Bryan Ross is reporting Michael Flynn promised full cooperation to the Mueller team and is prepared to testify that as a candidate Donald Trump directed him to make contact with the Russians! Yes!”

She tossed the note card up in celebration and an extended applause/cheer break followed.

Behar explained: “On election night, I had to wear a veil, I was in mourning. So, this is like the antithesis of that hideous night.”

Watch below:

Behar wasn’t the only one having a field day over Flynn’s guilty plea.

Social media and news outlets were quick to pull up footage from the 2016 Republican National Convention showing Flynn famously leading a “lock her up” chant aimed at Hillary Clinton (see video above), and to point out how beautifully ironic his chant is now.

The “lock her up” chant was in response to Clinton’s use of a private email server while she was secretary of state, which the FBI investigated last year. Clinton was never charged with anything.

“If I did a tenth, a tenth of what she did, I would be in jail,” Flynn said during the convention.

Twitter didn’t hold back:

Republish
Reprint