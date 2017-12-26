*Six Atlanta-area families in need had a Christmas filled with cheer, thanks to Kandi Burruss.

The “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star’s charity, Kandi Cares, gifted the lucky families over 300 gifts on December 23, according to Page Six.

“My foundation @KandiCares made Christmas Miracles come to life with our first ever Ultimate Christmas Wish,” the Xscape singer, 41, shared on Instagram with a short video of the day of giving. “Originally we were only going to select one family but we were so torn between all the nominations that we selected six.”

The selected families in need were surprised when Burruss and her trusty elves arrived at their homes carrying clothing, shoes, Xbox game systems, new beds, tablets, laptops and other toys.

“There’s no better feeling than being able to give and to see the smiles on the kid’s faces I will cherish this day forever,” she added.

Watch below: