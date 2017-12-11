*This Keaton Jones bullying story (#StandWithKeaton) is getting more interesting by the moment.

The online fundraising efforts for Keaton … one GoFundMe page has been shut down altogether. Meanwhile, another, with nearly $60,000 is on hold. Dang.

GoFundMe says the page labeled “Stand Up for Keaton,” which was opened 2 days ago, is no longer accepting donations. Since Keaton’s anti-bullying message went viral over the weekend, the page has brought in $58,249 in donations. But TMZ is reporting that the guy who started it is putting the charity on hold. GoFundMe says it needs to contact Keaton’s mom, Kimberly Jones, to ensure she’s the beneficiary … since the guy who started the page doesn’t know her. So far, the company’s been unable to reach her.

A second GoFundMe page was supposedly started by Kimberly Jones herself which asked for money for Keaton’s Christmas gifts. Sources close to the situation say that it was immediately shut down by GoFundMe due to fraud concerns; they’re not sure it was actually started by Keaton’s mother.

Then there is the issue of the questionable social media postings from the real Kimberly Jones. We’re talking photos of her with the Confederate flag and comments about whining “butt hurt Americans” that have sparked an online backlash.

The dude who put up the “Stand Up for Keaton” page even reacted, saying, “THIS IS NOT ABOUT THE MOM!!” He added he doesn’t know the Jones family, but just wanted to help a kid who’s been bullied.