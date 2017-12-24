*Keke Wyatt was one of several celebs who helped‘RHOA’ star, Nene Leakes, #turnup for her 50th birthday.

Nene and her husband, Greg Leakes, celebrated her B-day with a house-full of her closest friends.

Video from the bash has surfaced showing Nene and friends looking on as Keke serenades them with Patti LaBelle’s 1983 classic, “If Only You Knew.”

Peep the clip above.

Georgetown University Professor and author, Dr. Michael Eric Dyson’s new talk show, “The Raw Word,” has been given the green light, according to thejasminebrand.com.

The site reports that the daytime panel talk show will feature co-hosts Claudia Jordan and chronic pain psychologist, Dr. Dan Ratner. The show has been given a four-week broadcast test run airing on 16 Sinclair stations beginning March 5, 2018.

Three episodes of The Raw Word were independently produced with guests Don Cheadle, Bill Maher and Tavis Smiley.

Check out a teaser of the show below: