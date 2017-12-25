*Stand by for news on Serena Williams celebrating Christmas with baby daughter Alexis and news of her first tennis match since giving birth to Alexis 3 months ago.

But first …

Must be nice. Yep, when you can’t go to the snow, it must be nice to have a daddy who brings the snow to you.

That’s the situation with Kevin Hart’s kids this year who found out they wouldn’t be able to hang in Aspen for Christmas this year.

Feeling bad for the kiddies and wife Eniko, Kevin did the next best thing by bringing a winter wonderland to the Southland (Southern California) … complete with snowman.

The funnyman/actor threw a Christmas party in the dry Malibu mountains and had massive amounts of snow and ice brought in and dumped over a hill for his three kids and other loved ones to play in, according to E! News.

Guests were gifted snow boots and enjoyed a variety of activities, such as sledding and ice skating.



Meanwhile, Serena Williams is celebrating her first holiday season as a mother by sharing a snap of her too gorgeous 3-month-old daughter, Alexis, on Instagram.

Serena and baby Alexis can be seen with a festive filter in the pic that was posted on Christmas Eve.

While we have Serena on our minds, if you haven’t heard, she’s set to make her first appearance on the tennis court for the first time since giving birth to baby Alexis. She has confirmed that she will play at the Mubadala exhibition event in Abu Dhabi, in the United Arab Emirates, next Saturday (12-30-17).

“I am delighted to be returning to the court in Abu Dhabi for the first time since the birth of my daughter,” Williams, referring to her daughter Alexis, said in a statement on the tournament’s official website.

If you’re wondering when was the last time she played, Williams has not competed in a tournament since winning the Australian Open 11 months ago — a feat even more remarkable given she was already two months pregnant at the time.

Williams, 36, appears to be preparing for a return to Melbourne Park in January after agreeing to take on French Open champion Jelena Ostapenko.

The pair will make history by becoming the first women to compete at the tournament which was previously for men only.