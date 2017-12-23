*Actress, fashion mogul and philanthropist La La Anthony hosted a “Winter Wonderland” charity event for 250 young girls enrolled in the non-profit, Girls Inc. of NYC, on Thursday, December 21st from 4:00-7: 30 PM at The Gauchos Gym, 478 Gerard Avenue, in The Bronx.

“I’m blessed to be in a position to use my time and resources to make a difference in young people’s lives. Not everyone can call their friends at Brand Jordan and Apple and ask for product to donate,” say La La. She continues, “It always feels good to give during the holiday season, but I think it’s even more important to give back to those who are not only less fortunate, but who are working hard and deserve it.”

Representatives from the offices of Mayor Bill de Blasio and Bronx Borough President Ruben Diaz Jr. presented La La with certificates of recognition, while NY Senator Gustavo Rivera, who represents the Bronx, attended the exclusive event. Some of La La’s celebrity friends including her Power co-stars Jospeh Sikora and Michael Rainey as well as hip-hop stars A-Boogie, Lil Yachty, Dave East, Young MA, Mano and Jim Jones surprised a packed house with special performances. DJ Clue provided music while Eat Clean Bro, DJ Envy’s top pop soda & BCakeNY donated food and refreshments. There were a few other surprise guests who joined her including new Def Jam girl group Riplay and Atlantic recording artist Rico Nasty.

“Girls Inc. of NYC is so grateful to have our girls take part in this amazing event,” says Marketta McPherson, Program Associate of Girls Inc. of NYC. ”There are so many negative images and stereotypes out there that we try to company and La La is a wonderful role model for our girls because she is a successful business owner, actress and mother.”

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Girls Inc. of NYC is a unique non-profit founded to educate young women and give them the confidence and skills necessary to succeed in college, in their careers and in their communities.

*Photographer credit: Sharief Ziyadat

source:

Kiwan Michael Anderson

[email protected]

Brittany Peterson

[email protected]