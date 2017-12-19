*If you lived in Los Angeles in the late 80s, 90s and early 2000s, and listened to urban/radio, you know doubt either listened to or heard of Cliff Winston.

He was the funny guy on KKBT-The Beat in the afternoons and served the funny wake up/morning man as well as program director for Stevie Wonder’s KJLH/102.3FM.

With the forgoing intro out of the way, sadly we must inform you that Winston passed away earlier today (12-19-17) at an LA area hospital. Reports say he died of a massive heart attack.

Must Read! Cliff Winston Gets Moving Tribute from Michael Stradford

As of this posting there is no information as to what his physical condition was leading up to his heart attack and passing.

You can leave condolences on his Facebook page, HERE.

Story developing …