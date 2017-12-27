*Lauryn Hill is being sued by a former band member who claims the singer refuses to pay him thousands of dollars in wages.

Jay Gore was a guitarist in Hill’s band on her 2007 European tour and he’s demanding that she pay up $23,600, which he claims includes owed wages, as well as $20,000 in punitive damages, TMZ reports.

Gore’s also claims Hill created a hostile work environment on the road. According to his suit, “Hill would demand that the musicians and road support personnel attend meetings she would engage in a person-by-person critique and berating” after shows.

Gore’s lawyer Nicholas Andrea hopes other musicians who have worked with Ms. Hill will speak out and support the lawsuit.

“We believe there are other musicians who have been mistreated by Ms. Hill in a similar manner who are reluctant to stand up for their rights and this lawsuit gives them a voice as well,” Andrea told TMZ.

Meanwhile, Page Six reports that Drake and Diddy were spotting bonding in Miami at hotspot restaurant Byblos Friday with friends.

A spy said, “Diddy and Drake ended up being the last two people in the restaurant, leaving just before 1 a.m.”