*LiAngelo Ball is no longer part of UCLA’s basketball team, or UCLA – period.

TMZ reports that his outspoken father, LaVar Ball, has removed his son from the school altogether. As previously reported, LiAngelo was indefinitely suspended from the team after he and two teammates shoplifted from several stores during a trip to China.

LiAngelo was placed on house arrest in China but was sprung after Trump and others spoke to China’s president about the matter.

According to TMZ, LaVar feels the suspension was unfair, especially since the charges were dropped. LaVar’s people tell TMZ he thinks, “There’s no need to break down a kid’s spirit for making a mistake.”

TMZ sources say LiAngelo is not officially withdrawn from the school but he’s at home and will not return to UCLA.

LiAngelo was a freshman and never actually played a game for the team.

A family spokesperson added LiAngelo and Lavar appreciate UCLA for everything, despite the circumstances that led to the suspension.