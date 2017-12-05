*Following a yearlong investigation by the Maryland Office of the Attorney General, the Drug Enforcement Administration and the Maryland Department of Public Safety and Correctional Services, Antoine Fordham, a Corrections Officer at a Maryland prison, was accused of being a high-ranking member of the 8-Trey Crips street gang. He was indicted on 35 charges that include first-degree attempted murder, drug distribution and smuggling of contraband, according to an announcement by state officials on Thursday.

Fordham has been in jail for the past few months after illegal guns were found in his home. Although he was the actual target of the above-mentioned investigation, 25 other people were indicted last month in Anne Arundel Circuit Court for alleged gang activity. Maryland corrections officer Phillipe Jordan and the mothers of three inmates were among them.

