*Lonzo Ball may not have played in the Lakers’ Christmas day showdown against the Minnesota Timberwolves last night due to a shoulder sprain, but he was healthy enough to give his parents a brand new car for Christmas.

The Lakers’ 20-year old rookie point guard took to social media last night with video of his outspoken dad LaVar and mom Tina behind the wheel of their brand new $350,000 Rolls-Royce. Lonzo described the gift as “the least I could do.”

Watch below:

The Lakers are now 11-21 on the season after last night’s 121-104 loss to the Timberwolves, despite a game-high 31 points from L.A’s other rookie sensation, Kyle Kuzma.

Lonzo’s left shoulder sprain, which he suffered during a loss to the Blazers on Saturday, will keep him on the sidelines for at least a week.