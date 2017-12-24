*Mariah Carey released her holiday hit “All I Want for Christmas Is You” 23 years ago, and for the first time ever, the track has entered Billboard Hot 100’s top 10 — currently at No 9.

via Billboard:

Streams, Sales & Plays: First, the numbers that result in “Christmas” (on Columbia/Legacy Records and co-written and co-produced by Carey and Walter Afanasieff) hitting the Hot 100’s top 10. The song gains by 4 percent to 25.2 million U.S. streams in the week ending Dec. 14, according to Nielsen Music; dips 8 percent to 19,000 downloads sold in the same tracking span; and lifts 28 percent to 34 million in airplay audience in the week ending Dec. 17. Those totals place “Christmas” at No. 7 on the Streaming Songs chart, No. 13 on Digital Song Salesand No. 36 on Radio Songs.

Streaming accounts for 70 percent of its chart points this week.

Carey collects her 28th Hot 100 top 10 with “Christmas.” The track is her first since “Obsessed” reached No. 7 in 2009.

OTHER NEWS YOU MIGHT HAVE MISSED: Darryl Strawberry Admits to Having Sex During Games: ‘I Would Go Between Innings’

Refinery29 notes that it’s the most downloaded Christmas song of all time and the most popular Christmas song of all time on Spotify.

For more on how this Christmas classic has managed to stay relevant on the charts for so long, click here.

Meanwhile, PETA has announced that Mariah Carey is the honored recipient of the animal rights organization’s Angel for Animals Award.

“Mariah Carey is PETA’s hero for homeless animals for encouraging families to adopt from their local shelter,” says PETA Senior Vice President Lisa Lange. “Her holiday film reminds us all that caring for an animal is a responsibility, not just a fantasy — but the one sweet day when you meet the dog who will always be your baby and you know that you belong together.”

PETA notes that more than 6 million dogs and cats end up in U.S. animal shelters every year, which is why the organization “encourages people to never buy animals from pet stores or as surprise gifts,” per PEOPLE.