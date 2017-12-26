*After getting a lot of pushback, MC Lyte, the legendary rapper has backtracked on her comments/IG meme criticizing the #MeToo movement.

In her meme, the 47 year-old entertainer called out women who flirt and then complain about being harassed only when they don’t like the alleged harasser.

Lyte implied that some women will flirt with men (and women) to get what they want, then complain of being harassed.

“Some of y’all flirt on Monday to get what you want and then he/she flirts back on Friday and you mad?!,” she wrote.

As Sandra Rose pointed out, one example is Oscar winner Lupita Nyong’o, who decided she was harassed by movie mogul Harvey Weinstein years after she willingly went to his hotel room alone and willingly gave him a back rub.

Some would argue that Lupita went to his hotel room to increase her chances of appearing in one of his movies. Only later, when it was convenient for her, did she decide to add her name to the #MeToo movement. Women like Lupita make it difficult for real rape victims to be taken seriously.

But, the bottom line is that social media is not sympathetic to Lyte’s point of view, so she posted a video apologizing and calling for a discussion on the “Rules of Engagement.”

“It was not my intention to offend anyone who has ever experienced sexual harassment; nor anyone who has flirted. In order to have healing, we need to discuss the Rules of Engagement Now.

#RulesOfEngagementNow”