*(Via The Guardian/Time) – In a departure from custom, Meghan Markle joined the royal family for their traditional Christmas Day service at the Queen’s Sandringham estate.

While the royal family attends a Christmas Day service at Sandringham every year, it’s unusual that someone who has not yet married into clan would get the invitation, according to CNN. But that didn’t stop hundreds of revelers and well-wishers from gathering to glimpse the royals as they entered the church, with some lining up as early as 2:40 a.m. local time, according to the BBC.

Markle walked arm-in-arm with her fiance, Prince Harry, as they made the short journey from Sandringham House to St Mary Magdalene church. She seemed at ease as they smiled and chatted as they walked alongside William and Kate, who is pregnant with her third child.

The Queen arrived in a car and joined the group, which also included the Duke of Edinburgh and the Prince of Wales.

Hundreds of well-wishers turned out to catch a glimpse of the royal family, with some calling out “merry Christmas” as they walked past.

The announcement that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry would join the rest of the family for Christmas festivities also attracted quite a few Americans — and sparked at least a couple proposals. Two couples, one from Texas and one from Wisconsin, got engaged outside the church on Monday, the BBC reports.

