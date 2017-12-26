*NBA fans will hear a lot of the Migos track “Stir Fry” in February.

The trio recently revealed that their latest single will be the official song of next year’s NBA All-Star Weekend. Teasers were released via social media over the weekend, and the promo video officially dropped on Christmas day.

This year, NBA All-Star weekend will take place from Feb. 16-18 in Los Angeles.

A fitting soundtrack for the occasion, “Stir Fry” features Takeoff delivering ball-related bars like: “Don’t discriminate, ballplayers come in all sizes/ Finger roll, post move, or the pick and roll.”

The NBA promo video sees Takeoff, Offset and Quavo sporting NBA gear as they perform their Pharrell Williams-produced hit to a hyped crowd.

The track caps a breakout year for the group, which included their Billboard 200 albums chart-topping LP, “Culture,” and other hit singles like the Hot 100-champ “Bad and Boujee” and their most recent top 10 hit, the Cardi B and Nicki Minaj-assisted “Motor Sport”.

Watch a behind the scenes look at the “Stir Fry” NBA promo video below.