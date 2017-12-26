Rappers Takeoff, Quavo and Offset of Migos look on during the game between the Atlanta Hawks and Dallas Mavericks at Philips Arena on December 23, 2017 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Rappers Takeoff, Quavo and Offset of Migos look on during the game between the Atlanta Hawks and Dallas Mavericks at Philips Arena on December 23, 2017 in Atlanta, Georgia.

*NBA fans will hear a lot of the Migos track “Stir Fry” in February.

The trio recently revealed that their latest single will be the official song of next year’s NBA All-Star Weekend. Teasers were released via social media over the weekend, and the promo video officially dropped on Christmas day.

This year, NBA All-Star weekend will take place from Feb. 16-18 in Los Angeles.

A fitting soundtrack for the occasion, “Stir Fry” features Takeoff delivering ball-related bars like: “Don’t discriminate, ballplayers come in all sizes/ Finger roll, post move, or the pick and roll.”

The NBA promo video sees Takeoff, Offset and Quavo sporting NBA gear as they perform their Pharrell Williams-produced hit to a hyped crowd.

The track caps a breakout year for the group, which included their Billboard 200 albums chart-topping LP, “Culture,” and other hit singles like the Hot 100-champ “Bad and Boujee” and their most recent top 10 hit, the Cardi B and Nicki Minaj-assisted “Motor Sport”.

Watch a behind the scenes look at the “Stir Fry” NBA promo video below.

👀 CHRISTMAS NIGHT 10:30P ON TNT @nbaontnt #StirFry #NBAAllStar

A post shared by Migos (@migos) on

Republish
Reprint






Previous ArticleTichina Arnold Shows Love to ‘Martin’ Fans, Talks Failed Spin-Off and Making Music Moves
No Newer Articles

Speak your Mind