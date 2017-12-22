*Devon Still, the NFL player whose devotion to his young daughter battling cancer made international headlines, has announced he’s retiring from the game to embark on the next phase of his life.

“I never wanted to be somebody who gives up on their dreams but I don’t want to be somebody who chases their dream too long and misses other opportunities,” he tells TMZ Sports.

The defensive end entered the national spotlight in 2014 when he put his NFL career on hold to focus on helping his daughter Leah battle Neuroblastoma Stage 4 cancer.

Devon and Leah inspired millions and managed to raise a substantial amont of money for cancer research. They were awarded ESPN’s Jimmy V Perseverance Award in 2015.

The 28-year-old Camden, NJ native was drafted by the Cincinnati Bengals in the second round of the 2012 draft after playing college football at Penn State, where he earned consensus All-American honors.

He played two seasons with the Bengals before being cut in late August 2014, prior to the start of the season. The following day, the Bengals re-signed Still to the practice squad to help him pay for his daughter’s cancer treatment.

Watch Still’s retirement interview with TMZ below:

On September 5, 2015, Still was waived by the Bengals. The following January, the Houston Texans signed him to a reserve future contract. He was placed on injured reserve on October 5, 2016. On August 4, 2017, Still signed with the New York Jets, but was waived on August 28.