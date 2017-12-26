*I’ll bet dollars to donuts nobody saw this one coming. But in the event I’m wrong, there are some pretty unhappy, clear-headed people out there after Ma and Pa Kettle got busted carrying their Christmas presents in the trunk of their Toyota Tacoma.

After being caught going over the center line without signaling, Nebraska deputies pulled over Patrick Jiron, 80, and his wife Barbara Jiron, 83.

But it was the strong smell of raw marijuana, later revealed as 60 lbs with a net worth of $300,000.00, that really got the couple in trouble.

When questioned, the pair said they were from northern California and were en route to Boston and Vermont.

Pause: You know they were probably thinking no one would suspect an elderly Caucasian couple of transporting weed!

They obviously never considered the driving part! No word yet on whether a drug test was performed on the driver. Whoever that was.

After admitting to having a trunk filled with weed, and giving the officers permission to search, their claim was confirmed.

Article continues at EURThisNthat.