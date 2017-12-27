*Omarosa Manigault-Newman’s promised book about what she witnessed in Donald Trump’s White House will reportedly include information about his marriage that could be “very damaging,” political analyst Peter Mathews told In Touch.

Multiple sources are claiming that the former Communications Director at the White House Office of Public Liaison could make up $10 million for the tell-all. And she’s planning to include “unflattering things about the ‘icy’ relationship between Mr. and Mrs. Trump,” according to Inquisitir.

“She knows how much time they spend together and whether or not they even sleep in the same bedroom,” a source told Life & Style. “How much does Melania have to put up with? Does she really agree with her husband’s stance on things? Does she believe any of the sexual harassment allegations lodged against him or are they all lies? Does she plan to divorce him once they’re out of the White House? All these questions could be answered.”

The former star of “The Apprentice” is said to also write about her experience working in the White House before resigning on Dec. 13. Additionally, sources say that Omarosa could dish about Trump’s peculiar relationship with Ivanka.

“Donald is captivated by his daughter. This is known. He cannot and will not ever say no to her. Ever. Omarosa knows that. Everyone in the West Wing knows that,” the source said. “So get ready for Omarosa to shed some light on that relationship. She may also write that in Donald’s eyes, Ivanka is the real first lady.”

Omarosa saw a number of things while serving in Trump’s administration that made her uncomfortable, she told ABC’s “Good Morning America” in her first interview since leaving the White House.

“There were a lot of things that I observed during the last year that I was very unhappy with, that I was very uncomfortable with,” she added.“I’m not going to expand on it because I still have to go back and work with these individuals, but when I have a chance to tell my story [it’s] quite a story to tell as the only African-American woman in this White House as a senior staff and assistant to the president,” she said. “I have seen things that made me uncomfortable, that have upset me, that have affected me deeply and emotionally, that has affected my community and my people.”

“And when I can tell my story, it is a profound story that I know the world will want to hear,” she added.